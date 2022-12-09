Preston North End's predicted XI for Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers
Preston North End finally return to action on Saturday for a Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers.
By Tom Sandells
4 minutes ago
North End have been without a game since November 12 when they lost 4-2 to Millwall at Deepdale as the Qatar World Cup got underway shortly after.
They will be looking for revenge against Rovers who did the double over them last season, with a 1-0 win at Ewood Park.
A local clash too, there will be plenty riding on the game to start of their next run of games, with four games to come before the new year.
Here’s who we think will get the nod for PNE...
Page 1 of 3