Preston North End's predicted XI for Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End finally return to action on Saturday for a Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers.

By Tom Sandells
4 minutes ago

North End have been without a game since November 12 when they lost 4-2 to Millwall at Deepdale as the Qatar World Cup got underway shortly after.

They will be looking for revenge against Rovers who did the double over them last season, with a 1-0 win at Ewood Park.

A local clash too, there will be plenty riding on the game to start of their next run of games, with four games to come before the new year.

Here’s who we think will get the nod for PNE...

1. CB: Jordan Storey

A fantastic season so far for Jordan Storey will hopefully continue on Saturday, with him likely to start against Rovers

2. CM: Alan Browne

The skipper's form has picked up of late and he enjoyed his time on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, scoring once, so Alan Browne looks set to start at Blackburn.

3. ST: Ched Evans

Ched Evans has really found his form now and three goals in his last two games could see him start against Blackburn.

4. GK: Freddie Woodman

Freddie Woodman has been one of the standout goalkeepers in the division so should start against Blackburn.

