Preston North End's on-loan Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen gets Denmark call-up

Iversen is named in a 23-man squad for friendlies against Holland and Serbia in the forthcoming international break.

Among his team-mates will be Christian Eriksen, this the Brentford midfielder’s first international call since suffering a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark in Euro 2020 last summer.

On loan from Leicester City, Iversen has been in great form for North End this season, making some wonderful saves.

The stand-out save was late in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth on March 5 when he dived at full stretch to tip away a header from Nat Phillips.

Iversen initially joined PNE in January last year, with the loan from the Foxes renewed in July for the whole of this season.

He’s made 62 appearances in the North End keeper’s jersey and the call-up from Denmark is another step forward in his career.