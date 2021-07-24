Preston North End's goalscoring trialist Jamie Thomas will train with the Lilywhites next week

Thomas scored within seven minutes of coming off the bench in the 1-1 draw at the Wham Stadium, heading in a cross from Tom Barkhuizen.

He caught North End's eye playing against them for Bamber Bridge a fortnight ago.

The 24-year-old scored two long range finishes for Brig that day in a friendly played at PNE's Euxton training ground - switched from a waterlogged Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Jamie Thomas scores for Preston North End against Accrington Stanley

Thomas only signed for Brig at the end of June, joining them after a spell with AFC Blackpool.

The attacking midfielder started his career as a scholar at Bolton Wanderers, then had a spell in Burnley's Under-23 squad.

It was only a couple of hours before kick-off that Thomas was introduced to the PNE squad for the first time.

On Friday night he had met with Preston officials, having been due to play as a trialist for another North West based EFL club on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas joined the action at the start of the second half, coming on with Brad Potts to replace Alan Browne and Sean Maguire.

Him and Potts played in attacking midfield roles behind striker Emil Riis.

Ched Evans missed the game as a precaution because of blistered feet but is expected to feature against Manchester City on Tuesday night.