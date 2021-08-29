Preston North End’s Emil Riis says victory came easily after figuring Swansea out

Riis scored the second goal, after Sepp van den Berg has cancelled out Joel Piroe’s goal.

Ben Whiteman added PNE’s third in the second half.

The 22-year-old scored his fifth goal in seven games and his second in the league but admits they needed to figure a few things out on the pitch.

Preston’s Emil Riis battles with Swansea City’s Brandon Cooper

Once they did, things got ‘easy’ for the Lilywhites who wanted to put on a performance for the fans.

He told the Lancashire Post: “The first 10 or 15 minutes we had to figure out they played, their shape and how we should press.

“We needed to figure out the distances. That’s when they got the goal unfortunately. After we figured it out we had them in the palm of our hands.

“We knew they were going to come here and play. They didn’t try anything else so we just kept doing the same thing.

“It was a great atmosphere and it was great to get some goals.

“We were on top of them all the time and kept going.

“I think the fans gave us an extra push to keep going. We didn’t want to let them down.

“We were trying to get the ball high up the pitch and create something from there so we didn’t have to go all the way back and try and build it up.

“We got the ball high up and it was pretty much easy from there.”

Riis may have already opened his account for the day before he blasted the ball into the back of the net.

Earlier on he had gone clean through on goal but could not take the chance.

The Dane said: “I was a bit disappointed to miss a chance right before that but I was very happy to score and get my goal.

“I came down and he pretty much covered the whole goal. I tried to go through his legs.

“I could have done better, thinking back on it, but I’m just happy to get my second chance and scored that.

“I know I have a powerful shot so I just gave it everything I could and luckily it went in.

“It was a great cross from Josh Earl and it was great for Sepp to get a goal. Well done to Sepp to take the chance.