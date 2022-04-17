Such are his high standards, such is the Dane’s ability, his saves which have earned PNE so many points this season we have come to expect.

Iversen was at it again on Good Friday with a triple save against Millwall – Benik Afobe, Jed Wallace and Dan McNamara thwarted one after the other in a passage of play 10 minutes into the second half.

When Billy Mitchell’s cut-back from the left hand of the box found Afobe, the striker stabbed the ball goalwards from six yards and Iversen saved with his left foot.

Preston North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen

Wallace put plenty of power behind the follow-up, Iversen this time getting both legs in the way to block. McNamara’s third bite of the cherry slammed into the keeper’s body.

There was a case that Iversen also got a bit of his left glove to Mikel Kieftenbeld’s shot from the edge of the box which came a few moments later after the ball had been recycled by the visitors.

That shot clipped the outside of the post and a goalkick was given, Millwall wondering whether they should have had a corner.

Iversen has previous for similar, Bournemouth away, Hull away, QPR last week when he made half-a-dozen saves.

Preston North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen makes a save against Coventry City

They are the games which spring immediately to mind but there are others.

Don’t be surprised if its his gloves lifting the PNE player of the year award next month.

North End manager Ryan Lowe would prefer it had Iversen not been so busy, not required to have made the saves he has.

Preston North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen shares a joke with team-mate Greg Cunningham

In an ideal world he wants his keeper better protected by those in front of him.

But mid-table Championship is not an ideal world and Preston have needed Iversen to shine.

Speaking after the Millwall game, Lowe said: “Daniel has done brilliantly but it is a bit frustrating for me.

"I don’t want him having to make saves like that all the time. Every time we concede a goal or the opposition has chances, it is from our own doing.

Daniel Iversen dives to save in Preston North End's game at Derby

"We haven’t been really cut open by anyone yet. I think Sheffield United here were the one team who played interchange football, pass and play.

"They punished us but we got that one back and drew the game. But Sheffield United were very good.

"We have nullified a lot of teams, no one has come here and ripped us apart. When we have lost or drawn, it has been from our own mistakes.

"If we cut some of those mistakes out, we will be fine and better for it.”

Iversen’s season-long loan from Leicester City has four more matches to run, the next of those against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

The question on the lips of North End supporters is whether Iversen will be here next season?

PNE will be the stronger for it if he is but making that happen might prove difficult.

The 24-year-old has been on loan since January last year, bar a few weeks of pre-season he did back at Leicester.

Would the Foxes be minded to let Iversen come back for another season, turning it into a two-and-a-half season loan? That’s a long time for any player to be on loan at one club.

The Premier League outfit might want him to put down roots at the King Power Stadium for a while after his various loans over the last few years, Iversen might want that too rather than be a keeper for hire.

If he was to become available to buy, his price tag would surely be out of PNE’s range.

Never say never though. North End have looked after and developed Iversen well, something Leicester will be aware of.

Loans are never guaranteed to be successful but Iversen’s has been, so too Sepp van den Berg’s and Cameron Archer’s.

If there are to be talks in the summer, PNE can highlight how well Iversen, Van den Berg and Archer have done.

North End have been blessed with some good loan keepers down the years, Jordan Pickford, Sam Johnstone and Declan Rudd three who spring to mind.

Pickford is the England keeper, Johnstone has Tottenham and former club Manchester United reportedly pursuing him, while Rudd eventually turned a season-and-a-half on loan into a permanent move to Deepdale.

Iversen I’d wager has been the star turn of PNE’s loan keepers in terms of how he has performed here.

Don’t get me wrong, Pickford was excellent but North End only had him for five months before he got summoned back to Sunderland, while Johnstone’s main loan was in the division below.

For the last 15 months, Iversen has performed consistently to a high standard. He had that blip at Luton last month when he slipped considerably below what we had become accustomed to.

Some of the reactions to it were over the top but he’s bounced back to play well in the four games since then – at Derby he made some good saves, his command of the box against Blackpool was excellent despite illness having left him touch and go for the game, then we’ve had the QPR and Millwall matches.