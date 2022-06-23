Patience is key for Preston North End as they close in on other signings

North End were yesterday linked with a move for Bristol City striker Nahki Wells, reports in Bristol stating that the club have enquired for the Bermuda international.

The Lilywhites have a long list of potential striker options that they are looking at, Wells indeed is on that list. However it is not necessarily the case that PNE have gone out of their way to find the 32-year-old, as agents of wantaway players or those currently out of contract are offering their clients to clubs all the time.

Wells is one such who has been offered around as he has been out of favour at Ashton Gate of late. He started just seven times last season for Nigel Pearson’s men but still has one year left on his contract – signed after a £5m move from Burnley. Wages will be a stumbling block over a potential move, as North End would not be prepared to pay Wells what he currently is on as a marquee player for the Robins.

North End are aware of what it would take to bring Nahki Wells to Deepdale.

Another player in a similar position is Andre Gray, who was released by Watford this summer. His wages at the former Premier League side would have been extremely high, particularly by North End’s standards, and finding a middle ground may not be the easiest thing in the world.

Aside from forwards, PNE are working on recruiting a full back in the near future.

They are two ongoing areas of work and neither are dependant on the other.

New PNE goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Should Ryan Lowe get the full-back of his choosing, he would not need to compromise on the forward that the club then choose to sign.

There is a target in mind for the Lilywhites and his arrival is just as likely as a new striker – ideally they would like both in before pre-season begins for the players on Monday.

One new face that will be reporting for duty for the first time will be Freddie Woodman, who signed a three-year-deal for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday.

The arrangement of that deal, a permanent move, is what slowed down the transfer which had been in the works for some time.