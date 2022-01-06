Preston North End's Brad Potts is a contender for goal of the season and celebration of the year

Potts brought PNE level at Stoke City on Monday with an outside-of-the-boot scissor-kick volley.

He hadn’t scored since April 2 and the goal came in only his third league start of the season.

The 27-year-old was also playing out of position at right wing-back.

For a player who has taken more than his fair share of stick in recent months, it was understandable that his celebration was a big one.

He hurdled both an advertising board and a safety barrier in order to celebrate with those on the front couple of rows in the away end.

The afternoon got even better for Potts and North End when Andrew Hughes headed the winner later in the match, connecting with Ben Whiteman’s corner.

“There was plenty of emotion involved in the celebration,” said Potts with a broad smile.

“I probably felt a bit better after that, letting it all out. I got caught up in it all after scoring.

“The main thing was that the goal got us level and we went on to win.”

This was no tap-in by Potts, with him meeting a cross from Daniel Johnson flush on the volley with the outside of his right boot.

Potts was off the ground when he struck it, the ball flying into the roof of the net past City keeper Adam Davies who didn’t have a prayer.

The direction the ball came from, Johnson having crossed from the left-hand side of the box, might have lent itself to a swing with the left foot.

But he trusted his right and it paid dividends.

“Maybe instead of running around the ball it might have been easier hitting it with my left foot,” said Potts.

“However, I was more confident hitting it that way and it just felt right at the time to do.

“Probably not having much time to think about it helped me. It was instinct and thankfully the ball went in the back of the net.

“There’s something about playing Stoke away, I scored one of my first goals for Preston at their place three years ago.”

Should Potts feature in Sunday’s FA Cup visit to Cardiff City and indeed score, there would be no chance of a similar celebration.

The third-round clash is being played behind closed doors by order of the Welsh Government.

They have put a pause on mass gatherings in a bid to curb the rapid spread of Covid variant Omicron.

So for this weekend it will be back to the scenes of last season when all games were played against a backdrop of empty seats and an eerie quiet.

Said Potts: “It’s not ideal but it is something which is out of our hands.

“We’ve got used to being back playing in front of big crowds and having the fans there is what it is all about.

“What we’ve got to try and do is make the best of the situation, focus on our game and hopefully get through to the next round.”

Potts playing at right wing-back at Stoke was a curveball from North End boss Ryan Lowe.

It was one which paid off, given the goal, Potts’ display and the result.

The Hexham-born lad was happy to play there and start, the bench having been a familiar place to him this season.

Potts said: “The gaffer wants his wing-backs to be mostly attacking so that will help us get more bodies up the pitch.

“That showed when I scored because Josh Earl on the other side was also in the final third.

“Some people want the wing-backs to be more defensive but here the gaffer wants us on the front foot and attacking.

“It was a surprise when he told me I was going to be playing there but it was something I was more than happy to do.

“In that position you have to get up and down the pitch and I have quite a bit of energy.