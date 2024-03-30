Emil Riis scored twice in Preston North End's 3-0 win against Rotherham on FridayEmil Riis scored twice in Preston North End's 3-0 win against Rotherham on Friday
Preston North End's 3-0 win against Rotherham was their sixth since the beginning of February

By Mark McMahon
Published 30th Mar 2024, 17:27 GMT
Updated 30th Mar 2024, 17:34 GMT

Two members of the Preston North End side that beat Rotherham 3-0 on Friday can take extra comfort from their performances at Deepdale.

However, two more can feel hard done by after they were overlooked for the Sky Bet Championship team of the week, which is determined by player ratings provided by whoscored.com.

Both Mads Frokjaer and Duane Holmes played starring roles in the home win that keeps the Lilywhites' Championship play-off hopes allive. Whoscored.com had them in their 4-4-2 team of the week alongside Liam Lindsay and Emil Riis, who bagged two in the victory over the Millers.

SEE ALSO: George Hodgson's PNE ratings from 3-0 win against Rotherham

Yet neither Frokjaer or Holmes made the cut for the official side, with a 3-4-3 formation the preferred system. North End still had two players recognised, with Lindsay and Riis retaining their spots - but a Good Friday could easily have been a 'Great Friday' if all four had been recognised.

Here's what the official Sky Bet Championship team of the week looks like.

Whoscored.com rating: 7.6,

1. Goalkeeper - Vaclav Hladky (Ipswich Town)

Whoscored.com rating: 7.6,

Whoscored.com rating: 7.7.

2. Centre-back 1 - Steve Cook (QPR)

Whoscored.com rating: 7.7.

Whoscored.com rating: 7.6.

3. Centre-back 2 - Luke McNally (Stoke)

Whoscored.com rating: 7.6.

Whoscored.com rating: 7.7.

4. Centre-back 3 - Liam Lindsay

Whoscored.com rating: 7.7.

