Preston North End player ratings vs Rotherham United as trio score 8/10 in win

How we rated the PNE players in Friday's 3-0 win

By George Hodgson
Published 29th Mar 2024, 17:09 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 17:20 GMT

Preston North End scored all three goals in the first half as Ryan Lowe's side cruised to a 3-0 win over Rotherham United. Duane Holmes broke the deadlock on 22 minutes, before Emil Riis helped himself to a well-taken brace before the whistle had blown.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale!

One straightforward save to make in the first half, from Cafu's 25-yard strike. Another clean sheet in the bag.

1. Freddie Woodman - 7.5

Went about his work with minimal fuss and pushed on when the chance to combine presented itself. Made way on the hour, with an eye likely on Monday's game.

2. Jordan Storey - 7.5

Never looked anything other than comfortable. Was aggressive when he needed to be and held things together. Got booked towards the end of the second half.

3. Liam Lindsay - 7.5

Steady and solid from the Welshman, who barely put a foot wrong over the course of the 90 minutes - one rash challenge in the second half aside.

4. Andrew Hughes - 7.5

