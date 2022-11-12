Ali McCann comes into the starting XI, with Daniel Johnson dropping to the bench.

North End could go into the top six with a win this afternoon as they seek to make it four wins in a row, looking for their first win in six against the Lions.

It would be the first time that Preston have won four in a row since the end of the 2020/21 season under Frankie McAvoy, and so far this season have won each of their games by just a one-goal margin.

Preston North End's Ali McCann in action

Freddie Woodman starts in goal, with Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes completing the defence.

Brad Potts starts at right wing back, with Robbie Brady starting again at left wing back. Ryan Ledson will be the deep midfielder with Ben Whiteman out injured, with Alan Browne and Ali McCann making up the middle of midfield.

Emil Riis starts up top alongside two goal hero from last time out Ched Evans, who makes it three starts in a row.

Millwall have made two changes for the game, with Murray Wallace and Andreas Voglsammer coming in for Scott Malone and Tyler Burey.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Ledson, McCann, Browne, Brady, Evans, Riis.

PNE Susb: Cornell, Diaby, Cunningham, Fernandez, Johnson, Woodburn, Maguire.

Millwall Starting XI: Long, McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Mitchell, Saville, Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer, Bradshaw.