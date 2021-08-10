Preston North End will no longer take the knee before games
Preston North End have confirmed in a statement that they will no longer be taking the knee before their games.
North End had been taking the knee alongside other clubs as a show of solidarity against discrimination of all kinds in the game, doing so in their opening Championship league game against Hull City.
Other clubs have decided to stop carrying out the gesture before the game, whilst others have continued to do so, with individual players in some cases choosing not to.
The Premier League have recently confirmed that they will be continuing to take the knee, however it does remain at individuals and clubs' discression.
A statement on the PNE club website read: "In reasserting our position, we have consulted with our captain and players and believe that the initiative of taking the knee before games has made its point but lost some of the initial impact.
"Our players will therefore no longer take the knee before football matches.
"Far from diluting our efforts to rid discrimination from everyone’s daily lives, in conjunction with our players we will be introducing a number of initiatives to ensure that ‘Not Today or Any Day’ remains relevant and at the forefront of everything that we do."
