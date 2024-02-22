Will Keane

Will Keane's second stint at Preston North End was going pretty well anyway - now he appears to have the ideal strike partner.

The Lilywhites' top scorer has formed a positive partnership with Emil Riis, ever since his long-awaited return to action. Keane operated as the lone striker in the first few games of the season - with success, too. But, alongside the Dane, North End boss Ryan Lowe looks to have a dangerous duo at his disposal. Keane hopes the PNE pair can continue to bring the best out of each other.

"Yeah, I have really enjoyed playing with Emil," said Keane. "Having been through what he has over the last year, it is credit to him that he's come back and looked so sharp. I think you can see that with each game. Long may it continue, because it's been a massive boost for the squad. It's like having a new player come into the building and we've been linking up well.

"He has probably got attributes which I don't have and vice-versa, so hopefully we can carry that on. He's such a strong, powerful lad and he's still got that pace - so he is always a threat in behind. I think, on both feet, if he gets the opportunity to get a shot off, he's got a rocket to be fair to him. Hopefully he can keep chipping in for us... that'd be massive."

Riis' return and form has seen club-record signing Milutin Osmajic drop to the bench. The number 28 has four goals to his name this season, but may need to bide his time for the remainder of the campaign - if Keane and Riis keep delivering. Nonetheless, PNE's number seven sees Osmajic as an important member of the striking department.

"For sure," said Keane. "He brings his own attributes and is another lad who is so strong and quick. If you speak to most defenders, that is not what they like playing against. I think, just over the course of the season, it is the way it pans out - there have been weeks where I've not played and Milutin has. We all support each other and if anything, it's good competition. I am sure he's itching to get himself going again.

"He's shown the qualities he's got and I am sure he'll still play a massive part from now until the end of the season. His English is getting better to be fair! He likes to play up to it doesn't he?! To begin with, he didn't speak a lot - but we've got a couple of lads who've helped him with translating. And I am sure, away from here, he's been working hard to improve it because it is important - that communication with the lads. You can hold a chat with him and he's a funny lad."

Injury to Ched Evans has bumped Layton Stewart up the pecking order - and more minutes have come the striker's way in recent weeks. Signed in the summer, Lowe made it clear Stewart was a long-term signing but he is now featuring on the first team stage. Keane hopes the youngster can start to show everyone the potential he has.