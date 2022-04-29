Preston North End will be hoping to pile misery on relegated Barnsley in Championship clash

Barnsley are already confirmed to be going down to League One next season, having had their fate sealed this time last week by fellow Yorkshire outfit Huddersfield Town.

They are currently rock bottom in the Championship, despite Derby County's 21 point deduction this season.

They are also on their third boss of the campaign in Martin Devaney. Markus Schopp started the season in charge but only lasted until November. In came Poya Asbaghi who won just five of his 36 games in charge and mutually agreed to leave the club following their relegation last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Current Barnsley boss Martin Devaney alongside former boss Poya Asbaghi.

The Tykes owners are now looking for their seventh permanent manager in four years and just to add to their troubles, they also own Nancy in France's Ligue 2, who were relegated last week too.

Barnsley will not want to go down without some sort of fight however, even if their fate is now sealed.

They're winless in seven and play their final game in front of their home crowd, which is plenty of motivation to secure the win.

PNE boss Ryan Lowe does not know quite what to expect from the Oakwell side, particularly under their new stewardship.He said: "I don't know what to expect, really. I could say yeah, but I'd be lying.

"Devaney has been a fantastic manager, who has just taken over, I know he has been doing the U23s but Barnsley have got some fantastic talent.

"Just because they have gone down doesn't mean it is going to be easy. It's a tough game, on paper it doesn't look like it but it is.

"They have got nothing to play for so they're just going to go about their business.

"The manager is potentially looking to keep the job so he's going to want to put his stamp on it and the players are playing for their futures, whether it is at Barnsley or other clubs.

"There will be people watching and maybe looking to hand pick some of their players.

"Our message to the players will be that it is about what we do, and if we can be a lot better than on Monday night then I'm confident we can get a result."

There has been plenty of change at Barnsley in recent times, especially in the dugout, but the club also announced just a few days ago that three of their loanees have been sent back to their parent clubs slightly early.

The trio had a combined 61 appearances in the Championship this season for the Tykes though in a statement they explained their focus will be on players contracted to the club beyond the 21/22 season.

Domingos Quina will be returning to Watford after playing 16 times, Amine Bassi will return to FC Metz having made 15 appearances and Claudio Gomes will be going back to Manchester City - despite being a mainstay in the midfield and racking up 31 games.

It means it could be tough for Lowe to predict how Barnsley will approach the game but one thing is for sure, there must be a reaction from PNE.