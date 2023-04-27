Preston North End will always hold special place in Alvaro Fernadez's heart ahead of Manchester United return

The Spaniard, who was player of the year for Manchester United's U23s last season, joined North End in the summer for his first taste of life away from his parent club.

He has been a regular at left wing back, and could well leave Lancashire with Preston’s young player of the year award, and is loved by the Lilywhites’ faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fernandez appreciates the adulation that he has earned at Deepdale and says whatever happens, he will return to PR1, either as a player or a fan.

Preston North End's Alvaro Fernandez hugs fan in celebrating Brad Potts’ late winner against Reading

He said: “I think I've done pretty well, it's my first year in professional football. I always hear my song, it's my favourite. I will always feel welcome at Preston, I will come back here and see the fans, it's perfect. It will always have a special place in my heart. It's crazy in football, you never know when you can come back but if they leave the door open, then I will come back.

“We have a very good squad, we are close. There is a good feeling with everyone in the changing room, it's a good feeling, we have no problems in there. We all know what we want so that is perfect for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fernandez, 19, is still getting to grips with life in England and the language. That has been less of an issue at North End however, thanks to the help of Bambo Diaby. The Senegalese defender spent the early part of his life in Spain and is fluent in the language, turning translator for the United loanee with the pair becoming inseparable.

"My relationship with him has been very good,” Fernandez said. “He has helped me a lot, we are always together. We work together and he is a good guy outside of the pitch as well. When you have a guy that speaks your language it is easier, he helped me a lot.

"You always improve with the language but I have been here for two years already, this is my third year in England so it's okay now. It's okay understanding them! I thought it was going to be hard because they're from Liverpool, it's different, but it's okay.