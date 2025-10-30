Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace is challenged by Calvin Ramsay | Getty Images

Liverpool were beaten 0-3 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night

Two former Preston North End men started Liverpool’s 0-3 defeat to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Reds boss Arne Slot made 10 changes for the fourth round clash against the Eagles. Oliver Glasner’s side led two-nil at the break courtesy of quickfire Ismaila Sarr goals, just before half-time. The result was sealed by Yeremy Pino on 88 minutes.

Making his Liverpool debut in the cup tie was goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who joined the Premier League champions on a free transfer in the summer. The 28-year-old’s contract expired after three years at PNE and he was snapped up by the Reds.

He made six saves against his boyhood club but there was little the ex-Newcastle United shot-stopper could do about Palace’s strikes. Woodman was not the only former Preston man in the XI.

Also handed a start, for his first Liverpool appearance since November 2022, was defender Calvin Ramsay. The Scot, 22, has had brief loan spells at PNE, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Kilmarnock over the last two-and-a-half years.

Speaking about Ramsay post-match, Slot said: “I think Calvin had a very, very decent performance. Calm on the ball. I don't know if I said it over here but (in) the first half-hour, I think we had better chances than them actually and he was part of that.

“He played with composure. A decent-to-good game for him. I said also afterwards if you make your debut after a 3-0 loss, you might feel very, very disappointed – but the two of you (Woodman and Kieran Morrison) can be quite happy with the way you've played in your first time here at Anfield.”

