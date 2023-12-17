3 . Second half switch up

When Edo Kayembe drilled in Watford's third from distance, on 53 minutes, Ryan Lowe immediately turned to his bench and made a quadruple substitution. He explained some of those post-match - Whatmough fatigued and Whiteman booked while the hope was that Brady and Evans could combine via crosses. Four substitutions is a lot to make at any stage of the game and it was likely to go one of two ways from there. North End would either get themselves back into the match or continue to fall apart; the Lilywhites never really caused Watford problems for the final half-an-hour. Liam Millar was moved over to the right, to go up against the experienced Jamal Lewis, after causing stand-in right back Tom Dele-Bashiru problems. Millar sees his best position as left wing and he was Preston's main threat on the day, so that was a move which confused and frustrated those on the terraces. Mads Frokjaer was left as an unused substitute again too, in a game where PNE needed goals to get back into the contest.