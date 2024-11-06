'Relentless', 'Solid' - Preston North End player ratings vs Sunderland with two 8/10s in draw with league leaders

By George Hodgson
Published 6th Nov 2024, 22:01 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 22:02 BST

A share of the spoils with Sunderland at Deepdale

Preston North End played out a 0-0 draw with Sunderland at Deepdale, on Wednesday night.

Here are our player ratings from the contest, against the league leaders.

Commanded his box and dealt with danger when needed. A couple of risky passes first half, but PNE dealt with them fine. A top save to deny Connolly with his leg and was alert to save from Roberts in injury time.

1. Freddie Woodman - 7.5

Commanded his box and dealt with danger when needed. A couple of risky passes first half, but PNE dealt with them fine. A top save to deny Connolly with his leg and was alert to save from Roberts in injury time.

Got right forward early on and created a chance for Greenwood with a low cross. Some great tackles made - solid on the whole.

2. Jordan Storey - 8

Got right forward early on and created a chance for Greenwood with a low cross. Some great tackles made - solid on the whole.

Had to be withdrawn just after the 70th minute mark, due to injury. Had competed well and been strong in his defending.

3. Liam Lindsay - 7.5

Had to be withdrawn just after the 70th minute mark, due to injury. Had competed well and been strong in his defending.

Didn't really put a foot wrong over the course of the game. Aggressive in his work throughout.

4. Andrew Hughes - 8

Didn't really put a foot wrong over the course of the game. Aggressive in his work throughout.

