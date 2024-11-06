Preston North End played out a 0-0 draw with Sunderland at Deepdale, on Wednesday night.
Here are our player ratings from the contest, against the league leaders.
1. Freddie Woodman - 7.5
Commanded his box and dealt with danger when needed. A couple of risky passes first half, but PNE dealt with them fine. A top save to deny Connolly with his leg and was alert to save from Roberts in injury time. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. Jordan Storey - 8
Got right forward early on and created a chance for Greenwood with a low cross. Some great tackles made - solid on the whole. | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts
3. Liam Lindsay - 7.5
Had to be withdrawn just after the 70th minute mark, due to injury. Had competed well and been strong in his defending. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Andrew Hughes - 8
Didn't really put a foot wrong over the course of the game. Aggressive in his work throughout. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth