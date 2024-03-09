Daniel Iversen starts as Preston North End vs Stoke City lineups confirmed
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has named an unchanged team for this afternoon's clash against Stoke City.
It's ninth versus 22nd at Deepdale, as the Lilywhites look to close the gap on the play-off places and the visitors scrap for survival. Brad Potts was said to be back in contention for PNE, but the number 44 is not involved for the hosts. Ched Evans also remains out injured for North End.
Ex-PNE loan star Daniel Iversen starts in net for Stoke, but former midfielder Ben Pearson is suspended - while Daniel Johnson does not make the Potters' squad. Steven Schumacher makes two changes from the loss at Leeds, with Luke McNally and Tyrese Campbell brought in for Million Manhoef and Niall Ennis - who are subs.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Browne (c), McCann, Whiteman, Millar, Frokjaer, Keane, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Cunningham, Ledson, Brady, Woodburn, Homes, Osmajic. Stewart.
Stoke City starting XI: Iversen; McNally, Rose, Wilmot, Hoever, Burger, Laurent, Gooch, Jun-ho, Baker, Campbell. Stoke City subs: Bonham, Thompson, Cundle, Haksabanovic, Leris, Manhoef, Vidigal, Ennis, Wesley.