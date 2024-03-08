PNE celebrate

Preston North End stalwart Brad Potts is pushing for a return to action on Saturday - as the Lilywhites host Stoke City.

The number 44 suffered a hamstring blow away to Cardiff, back in February. He has missed North End's last four games and was expected to be back after the international break. Preston host Stoke this weekend and head to Plymouth Argyle next Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, the home encounter with Rotherham - on March 29 - looked the most likely target date for Potts to return. But, manager Ryan Lowe says he is taking part in training on Friday and in contention for Saturday's game. Ched Evans is still out, following the 'clear out' in his knee.

"Pottsy is fine," said Lowe. "He is training today. The week sort of killed Pottsy a bit, but he is with the group today. He did the box ticking yesterday, when the lads should've been off. Yesterday was recovering and then in today, but he's caught a day up which is a big bonus. I've just been speaking to him in the canteen and he's champing at the bit - to get out there and train.

"He's ticked all the boxes, so there is only Ched now - who will be a couple of weeks. Pottsy will get through training today and we will see whether he's available for tomorrow. We had planned for him to be back for the Plymouth game and he was obviously back a few days earlier. If you'd asked Pottsy, he would've told you he was fit for the game last week - to start.