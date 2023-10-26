2 . Shape change sparks improvement

Lowe has stuck by his wing-back system for almost two years now and it’s worth noting that North End have had success using it. But, it sure was refreshing to see PNE throw caution to the wind somewhat and go more toe-to-toe with Southampton in a 4-2-3-1 shape. There were times when North End got bodies behind the ball and sat in, but there were plenty of instances when Preston hunted the ball and pressed high up the pitch. North End are always at their best when the team’s intensity is through the roof and that really rocked Southampton in the second half. The system allowed Millar to get higher up the pitch and Duane Holmes was more than handy on the opposite flank, with Brad Potts bombing on in support, from right back.