Starting lineups confirmed for Preston North End vs QPR with four changes
Team news is in for tonight's Championship clash - which is live on Sky Sports
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made four changes for tonight's game against Queens Park Rangers.
Club captain Alan Browne returns to the team, as do Duane Holmes and Ched Evans. Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay also makes his full debut for Preston, having played the second half against Middlesbrough in midweek.
The suspended Brad Potts is absent, while Milutin Osmajic misses out through injury and Ryan Ledson drops to the bench along with Kian Best. Liam Millar is back in the squad after his absence on Tuesday, while Ali McCann and Greg Cunningham also return to the fold.
PNE XI: Woodman; Ramsay, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Whiteman, Browne, Holmes, Keane, Frokjaer, Evans PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Best, Ledson, McCann, Brady, Woodburn, Millar, Stewart
QPR XI: Begovic; Cannon, Clarke-Salter, Dunne, Paal, Field, Colback, Dozzell, Smyth, Dykes, Willock QPR subs: Archer, Kakay, Cook, Larkeche, Duke-McKenna, Drewe, Dixon-Bonner, Chair, Kelman