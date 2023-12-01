Club captain Alan Browne returns to the team, as do Duane Holmes and Ched Evans. Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay also makes his full debut for Preston, having played the second half against Middlesbrough in midweek.

The suspended Brad Potts is absent, while Milutin Osmajic misses out through injury and Ryan Ledson drops to the bench along with Kian Best. Liam Millar is back in the squad after his absence on Tuesday, while Ali McCann and Greg Cunningham also return to the fold.