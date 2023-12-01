News you can trust since 1886
Starting lineups confirmed for Preston North End vs QPR with four changes

Team news is in for tonight's Championship clash - which is live on Sky Sports

By George Hodgson
Published 1st Dec 2023, 19:02 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 19:13 GMT
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made four changes for tonight's game against Queens Park Rangers.

Club captain Alan Browne returns to the team, as do Duane Holmes and Ched Evans. Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay also makes his full debut for Preston, having played the second half against Middlesbrough in midweek.

The suspended Brad Potts is absent, while Milutin Osmajic misses out through injury and Ryan Ledson drops to the bench along with Kian Best. Liam Millar is back in the squad after his absence on Tuesday, while Ali McCann and Greg Cunningham also return to the fold.

PNE XI: Woodman; Ramsay, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Whiteman, Browne, Holmes, Keane, Frokjaer, Evans PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Best, Ledson, McCann, Brady, Woodburn, Millar, Stewart

QPR XI: Begovic; Cannon, Clarke-Salter, Dunne, Paal, Field, Colback, Dozzell, Smyth, Dykes, Willock QPR subs: Archer, Kakay, Cook, Larkeche, Duke-McKenna, Drewe, Dixon-Bonner, Chair, Kelman

