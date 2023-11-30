Liam Millar of PNE

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says he will welcome Liam Millar back into the squad for Friday night's clash with Queens Park Rangers.

The Lilywhites are back in action, on home soil, just three days on from their midweek thrashing at Middlesbrough. FC Basel loan man Millar missed that clash all together, while Milutin Osmajic went off injured with a groin issue and captain Alan Browne remained an unused substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the visit of Marti Cifuentes' side though, Lowe expects to have a big squad to pick from - with Millar back in contention while injured duo Ali McCann and Greg Cunningham are back in the mix after their absences. Osmajic will be a late call, but it is positive news regarding Millar's ankle.

"We've got Greg back, Ali back, Emil is training with the group which is good and they are all looking fresh," said Lowe. "With Emil it's probably too quick. I'm sure Ali, Greg and Liam Millar will all definitely be in the squad. We want to make sure we've got a fully fit squad. We've got 24 players today, so one or two will have to stay inside and do a little bit extra that way.

"(Millar) is fine. He did a bit yesterday and will train today. If he comes through that then I am sure he'll be fine. There was no real damage to it. He got a kick and a roll on it, so we had to bring that down and the medical team made sure it's right. Ali has been champing at the bit; not game ready but fit and ready - and Greg is. We've got a big squad to pick the 20 man squad from.

"(Osmajic) is a little bit sore. We'll see how he is today and hopefully get him out on the grass. We are just going to give him every possible chance over the next two days. I said we will have some freshness back. Duano and Browney will be fresh for Tuesday. They were not fully fit to play and that's why they didn't play. Of course you are going to miss good players, but I've got every faith in the lads who did play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have played well this season without them, so it's not just because they were out of the team. That still could've happened with them in it. Whoever played, the result was the result and it potentially would've stood if they were in the team. I don't know, but because they weren't then the focus will be 'look how good those two are who weren't in the team'.

"We will see what type of result we get when they are back in the team, but there's no 'this could've happened, that could've happened'. What happened, happened and what I will say is that they'll be a lot fitter than they were for Tuesday night."

In the absence of the suspended Brad Potts, Lowe also suggested a full debut would be handed to Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay - who played the second half in Teesside. The Scottish defender is now back from his knee injury.