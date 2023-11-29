Liam Millar

Preston North End wide man Liam Millar has picked up an ankle injury, which the Lilywhites are waiting to learn the extent of.

The Canadian was not involved in Tuesday night's 4-0 drubbing at Middlesbrough, having picked up a knock in last weekend's defeat to Cardiff City. Millar came off the bench late on against the Bluebirds but soon took a knock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, club captain Alan Browne sat out of the midweek encounter in Teesside - having not been quite right for the Cardiff game, but still playing 90 minutes. PNE will also need to check on Milutin Osmajic, who was forced off at the Riverside at half time.

"We'll have to address him (Osmajic) tomorrow," said Lowe post-match. "It's the top of his groin and Milly doesn't really come off the pitch. As everyone knows, he's a tough nut. We will scan it tomorrow and see how it is, but there's no diagnosis just yet.

"Besty got a bang to the head and we just have to make sure he's right, but yeah, we'll see how they are tomorrow. Liam Millar picked up an injury after the game on Saturday. It could be a week, it could be two weeks, it could be five days. We are not too sure. He's got a bang on his ankle. The quicker it settles down, the quicker it will be."

On whether Browne not featuring was a precaution, Lowe said: "Yes. I know you want more on it, but I've not really much to say about it. I have got to make those decisions, when people are not 100 per cent fit, haven't I?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad