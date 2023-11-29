Millar, Browne, Osmajic and the Preston North End injury update after Middlesbrough
PNE were without Liam Millar in Tuesday night's defeat to Middlesbrough - while Alan Browne played no part
Preston North End wide man Liam Millar has picked up an ankle injury, which the Lilywhites are waiting to learn the extent of.
The Canadian was not involved in Tuesday night's 4-0 drubbing at Middlesbrough, having picked up a knock in last weekend's defeat to Cardiff City. Millar came off the bench late on against the Bluebirds but soon took a knock.
Elsewhere, club captain Alan Browne sat out of the midweek encounter in Teesside - having not been quite right for the Cardiff game, but still playing 90 minutes. PNE will also need to check on Milutin Osmajic, who was forced off at the Riverside at half time.
"We'll have to address him (Osmajic) tomorrow," said Lowe post-match. "It's the top of his groin and Milly doesn't really come off the pitch. As everyone knows, he's a tough nut. We will scan it tomorrow and see how it is, but there's no diagnosis just yet.
"Besty got a bang to the head and we just have to make sure he's right, but yeah, we'll see how they are tomorrow. Liam Millar picked up an injury after the game on Saturday. It could be a week, it could be two weeks, it could be five days. We are not too sure. He's got a bang on his ankle. The quicker it settles down, the quicker it will be."
On whether Browne not featuring was a precaution, Lowe said: "Yes. I know you want more on it, but I've not really much to say about it. I have got to make those decisions, when people are not 100 per cent fit, haven't I?"
And on his selection against Boro, Lowe added: "You can question the decision to make changes, but that's what we've got a squad for. I won't tell you why the players didn't play, because it's nobody's business but mine. We've got to save those players. They weren't fully fit to play and we did the right thing. We've got a fantastic squad and that team has played together before."