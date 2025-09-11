Billy Davies | LEP

Tickets are now on sale for the evening with Preston North End’s ex-manager

‘A Night with Billy Davies’ has been confirmed for early October in Preston.

The former Preston North End boss will be appearing at the New Deepdale Sports and Social Club (PR1 6RX) on Saturday, 4 October with a start time of 8:00pm.

Described as ‘live and unfiltered’ and ‘promises to be a fantastic night for any North End fan’, doors will open at 7:00pm. Tickets for the evening are priced at £16, with it the first event of its kind in the city.

It will be an evening of football talk and stories from the Scot, who joined PNE as assistant to Craig Brown in 2002 and managed the team from 2004 to 2006.

Davies guided North End to the 2005 Championship play-off final and semi-finals in 2006, with respective defeats to West Ham and Derby County.

Davies is now back in the game, working as Technical Head Coach at Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton. His last job in football prior to that was in 2014 - a second stint at Nottingham Forest.

The former Derby County and Motherwell boss discussed his time at Preston, in depth, with the Lancashire Post last year.

