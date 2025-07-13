Preston North End player ratings vs Liverpool as summer signing catches the eye in pre-season defeat
Preston North End were beaten 1-3 by Liverpool on Sunday, after tributes were paid to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva pre-match at Deepdale.
Conor Bradley opened the scoring on 33 minutes for the Reds and substitute Darwin Nunez doubled that advantage shortly after the restart. Liam Lindsay pulled one back late on for Preston with a powerful header, but Cody Gakpo restored the two-goal cushion for Arne Slot’s men before the full-time whistle.
Here are our player ratings...
Starting XI
Daniel Iversen
Little he could do about Bradley’s goal. Reacted well to deny Szoboszlai. Tried to make it tough for Nunez but the striker always looked very likely to score. 6
Jordan Storey
A costly error for the second Liverpool goal - the type you want to get out of the way in pre-season. 4
Lewis Gibson
Steady showing for just shy of 70 minutes. Strong recovery tackle to deny Chiesa first half. 6.5
Andrew Hughes
Did OK on the whole. Supported Small down the left a few times and headed a chance over just before the break. Couldn’t get out to deny Bradley. 6
Pol Valentin
Got up and down the right and looked neat and tidy in possession. Ngumoha caused him some problems at times. 6
Ben Whiteman
Handled the ball pretty well and his passing was crisp. Switched the play nicely once or twice. 6
Ali McCann
Put in his usual work off the ball and delivered one dangerous cross for Osmajic in the first half. 6
Stefan Thordarson
Drifted in and out of the contest but didn’t do a great deal wrong. Drove a shot over from 20 yards. 6
Thierry Small
Showed flashes of what he will bring to PNE. The attacking intent was there to see even though Bradley proved a difficult opponent. 6.5
Will Keane
Dropped in to try and link play up and his touch was always sharp. Made way at the break. 6
Milutin Osmajic
Prodded wide from a cross in the first half and drove a shot off target in the second, after racing through. 6
Substitutes
Daniel Jebbison
The loan man looked sharp off the bench. He was unlucky not to score a fine solo goal. 7
Odel Offiah
Came on for the final half-an-hour or so and showed some composure back there. 6
Liam Lindsay
Headed home his goal well from the corner. 7
Kacper Pasiek
A learning curve for the youngster with his pocket picked for the third goal. 5
Theo Carroll
Combative in the middle of the park and looked to get on the ball. 6
Troy Tarry
Didn’t do himself any harm and played with confidence. 6
Kaedyn Kamara
Got about the pitch and kept things simple on the ball. Headed an effort wide. 6
Noah Mawene
Covered ground reasonably well and played his passes. 6
Jeppe Okkels
Whipped in the corner for the goal and had a positive driving run on the counter. 6.5
Felipe
Didn’t see too much of the ball but was busy and looked to be a nuisance. 6
