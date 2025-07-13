Defeat for PNE against the Premier League champions in Sunday’s pre-season friendly

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End were beaten 1-3 by Liverpool on Sunday, after tributes were paid to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva pre-match at Deepdale.

Conor Bradley opened the scoring on 33 minutes for the Reds and substitute Darwin Nunez doubled that advantage shortly after the restart. Liam Lindsay pulled one back late on for Preston with a powerful header, but Cody Gakpo restored the two-goal cushion for Arne Slot’s men before the full-time whistle.

Here are our player ratings...

Starting XI

Daniel Iversen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little he could do about Bradley’s goal. Reacted well to deny Szoboszlai. Tried to make it tough for Nunez but the striker always looked very likely to score. 6

Jordan Storey

A costly error for the second Liverpool goal - the type you want to get out of the way in pre-season. 4

Lewis Gibson

Steady showing for just shy of 70 minutes. Strong recovery tackle to deny Chiesa first half. 6.5

Andrew Hughes

Did OK on the whole. Supported Small down the left a few times and headed a chance over just before the break. Couldn’t get out to deny Bradley. 6

Pol Valentin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Got up and down the right and looked neat and tidy in possession. Ngumoha caused him some problems at times. 6

Ben Whiteman

Handled the ball pretty well and his passing was crisp. Switched the play nicely once or twice. 6

Ali McCann

Put in his usual work off the ball and delivered one dangerous cross for Osmajic in the first half. 6

Stefan Thordarson

Drifted in and out of the contest but didn’t do a great deal wrong. Drove a shot over from 20 yards. 6

Thierry Small

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showed flashes of what he will bring to PNE. The attacking intent was there to see even though Bradley proved a difficult opponent. 6.5

Will Keane

Dropped in to try and link play up and his touch was always sharp. Made way at the break. 6

Milutin Osmajic

Prodded wide from a cross in the first half and drove a shot off target in the second, after racing through. 6

Substitutes

Daniel Jebbison

The loan man looked sharp off the bench. He was unlucky not to score a fine solo goal. 7

Odel Offiah

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Came on for the final half-an-hour or so and showed some composure back there. 6

Liam Lindsay

Headed home his goal well from the corner. 7

Kacper Pasiek

A learning curve for the youngster with his pocket picked for the third goal. 5

Theo Carroll

Combative in the middle of the park and looked to get on the ball. 6

Troy Tarry

Didn’t do himself any harm and played with confidence. 6

Kaedyn Kamara

Got about the pitch and kept things simple on the ball. Headed an effort wide. 6

Noah Mawene

Covered ground reasonably well and played his passes. 6

Jeppe Okkels

Whipped in the corner for the goal and had a positive driving run on the counter. 6.5

Felipe

Didn’t see too much of the ball but was busy and looked to be a nuisance. 6