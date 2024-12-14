Preston North End vs Leeds United confirmed starting lineups - five changes for hosts and two for visitors
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made five changes for this afternoon’s early kick-off against Leeds United.
PNE loan star Sam Greenwood has to sit this one out, due to it being against his parent club. From the midweek win at Cardiff City, also dropping out are Jack Whatmough, Stefan Thordarson, Josh Bowler and Emil Riis - all of whom are on the bench.
Club captain Ben Whiteman returns, along with Brad Potts, Will Keane, Robbie Brady and Milutin Osmajic. North End look set to go with a back four on the day, with defender Andrew Hughes remaining sidelined for Preston. Summer signings Jeppe Okkels returns to the match day squad.
Leeds boss Daniel Farke makes two changes from Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Middlesbrough. Maximilian Wober and Mateo Joseph drop to the bench, as Jayden Bogle returns to the side and Joel Piroe leads the line for the visitors. Ilia Gruev and Junior Firpo are both injured.
Preston North End starting XI: Woodman; Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Kesler-Hayden, Whiteman (c), McCann, Frokjaer, Keane, Brady, Osmajic. Preston North End subs: Cornell, Bauer, Whatmough, Ledson, Thordarson, Holmes, Bowler, Okkels, Riis.
Leeds United starting XI: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Rothwell, Tanaka, James, Aaronson, Gnonto, Piroe. Leeds United subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Wober, Ampadu, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Bamford, Joseph, Solomon.
