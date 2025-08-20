Paul Heckingbottom | Camera Sport

PNE host Ipswich Town at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom sees Saturday’s opponents Ipswich Town as one of the strongest promotion contenders.

The Tractor Boys spent one season in the Premier League after finishing second in the 2023/24 campaign. Kieran McKenna has remained in charge of the club, while Liam Delap, Omari Hutchinson and Nathan Broadhead have been sold for a combined £75million this summer.

For PNE, it’s back-to-back home games against relegated clubs after beating Leicester City 2-1 at Deepdale last time out. There will be great intrigue as to how the promoted and relegated clubs fare in the Premier League and Championship this campaign, amid fears of the gap becoming dangerously big.

In Heckingbottom’s eyes, this weekend’s visitors to Lancashire are well placed to push for an immediate return to the top flight. Ipswich have added Chuba Akpom, Cedric Kipre, Ashley Young, Azor Matusiwa, Jens Cajuste and David Button so far in the summer window.

When asked if he sees the three relegated teams as equally strong, Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post: “Yeah, but different dynamics, different make-up and what's going off at the clubs. You're always looking from the outside but it looked to me very much like Ipswich recruited well to go up, when they came out of League One.

“They recruited Championship ready players in League One, recruited only one or two more and then went up; didn't go away from their ethos when they recruited again in the Premier League, and there were moments where we thought they were going to stay up. So, there's not too much difference there.

“I think that will hold them in good stead. Southampton, different - a change of manager in season, out of season... a new one again. Leicester, exactly the same and you don't know how that affects. If you're looking at talent and calibre of the squad on paper, they're always going to be amongst the strongest, the three that come down.”

“It’s not always the case.”

Heckingbottom added: “Predominantly, when you look at a league table, expenditure on players does correlate a hell of a lot from top to bottom. So obviously, the three that come down generally have that advantage for the next couple of years.

“But, it's not always the case. You have to get a lot of things right to get promotion. Speaking through experience, I know that finance isn't necessarily the most important one.”

