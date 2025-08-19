The defender was linked with a return to Birmingham City earlier this summer

Former Preston North End star Ben Davies could still be set for a Championship move this summer, just not back to Birmingham City.

According to a latest report from Football Insider, the 30-year-old is of interest to second tier duo Queens Park Rangers and Oxford United. Davies has one year left to run on his contract with Scottish giants Rangers, but is said to be out of favour under boss Russell Martin.

Davies was strongly linked with a return to Birmingham, having won the League One title while on loan with the Blues last campaign. A permanent move to St Andrew’s, for £750,000, was claimed to be agreed a few weeks ago. It was reported that a move would be finalised once the centre-back recovered from a minor injury.

However, the two clubs were ‘unable to reach an agreement’ and it’s now said that the Rs and Us are ‘battling it out’ to secure his signature. Davies made 40 starts for Chris Davies’ side last season and has represented Rangers on 58 occasions. He was signed by the Ibrox club from Liverpool, for a reported £3m plus add-ons, three years ago.

