EFL confirm Preston North End vs Ipswich Town referee appointment - he sent off three PNE players last season
The officiating team for Preston North End’s clash against Ipswich Town on Saturday has now been confirmed.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side are back on home soil in game three of the league campaign, after beating Leicester City 2-1 at Deepdale last weekend. PNE followed up their opening day point at QPR with an impressive performance and victory against the relegated Foxes.
They now lock horns with one of the other clubs to drop out of the Premier League, after one season in it. Ipswich stormed the Championship in 2023/24, collecting 96 points under Kieran McKenna - who remains in charge. The Tractor Boys have picked up draws against Southampton and Birmingham City, so far.
To subscribe to the Lancashire Evening Post's excellent Preston North End coverage and more - click here
The man in the middle for this weekend’s encounter in Lancashire is Matthew Donohue, who will be assisted by Andrew Fox and Jacob Graham. The fourth official at Deepdale will be Dale Baines. It’s Donohue’s second game of the campaign, having overseen Leicester City’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday - in which he sent off Barry Bannan.
Last season, Donohue took charge of five North End matches: the 0-0 draws against Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, the 2-1 defeats to Plymouth Argyle and QPR and the one-all draw with Millwall. He sent off Sam Greenwood against Rovers, Liam Lindsay at Loftus Road and Freddie Woodman versus the Potters.
Donohue showed nine yellow cards in the fierce Lancashire derby at Deepdale, against Blackburn, while also sending off Owen Beck. In total, his 2024/25 season saw him take charge of 27 games, with 109 yellow cards brandished and eight reds. It’s a three o’clock kick off between Preston and Ipswich.
This weekend’s Championship fixtures
Derby vs Bristol City, Friday 8pm
Charlton vs Leicester, 12:30pm
Hull vs Blackburn, 12:30pm
Swansea vs Watford, 12:30pm
Birmingham vs Oxford, 3pm
Coventry vs QPR, 3pm
Norwich vs Middlesbrough, 3pm
Preston vs Ipswich, 3pm
Sheffield United vs Millwall, 3pm
Southampton vs Stoke, 3pm
West Brom vs Portsmouth, 3pm
Wrexham vs Sheffield Wednesday, 3pm
Your next PNE read: Patrick Bauer joins new club