PNE host Ipswich Town this weekend at Deepdale

The officiating team for Preston North End’s clash against Ipswich Town on Saturday has now been confirmed.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are back on home soil in game three of the league campaign, after beating Leicester City 2-1 at Deepdale last weekend. PNE followed up their opening day point at QPR with an impressive performance and victory against the relegated Foxes.

They now lock horns with one of the other clubs to drop out of the Premier League, after one season in it. Ipswich stormed the Championship in 2023/24, collecting 96 points under Kieran McKenna - who remains in charge. The Tractor Boys have picked up draws against Southampton and Birmingham City, so far.

The man in the middle for this weekend’s encounter in Lancashire is Matthew Donohue, who will be assisted by Andrew Fox and Jacob Graham. The fourth official at Deepdale will be Dale Baines. It’s Donohue’s second game of the campaign, having overseen Leicester City’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday - in which he sent off Barry Bannan.

Last season, Donohue took charge of five North End matches: the 0-0 draws against Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, the 2-1 defeats to Plymouth Argyle and QPR and the one-all draw with Millwall. He sent off Sam Greenwood against Rovers, Liam Lindsay at Loftus Road and Freddie Woodman versus the Potters.

Donohue showed nine yellow cards in the fierce Lancashire derby at Deepdale, against Blackburn, while also sending off Owen Beck. In total, his 2024/25 season saw him take charge of 27 games, with 109 yellow cards brandished and eight reds. It’s a three o’clock kick off between Preston and Ipswich.

This weekend’s Championship fixtures

Derby vs Bristol City, Friday 8pm

Charlton vs Leicester, 12:30pm

Hull vs Blackburn, 12:30pm

Swansea vs Watford, 12:30pm

Birmingham vs Oxford, 3pm

Coventry vs QPR, 3pm

Norwich vs Middlesbrough, 3pm

Preston vs Ipswich, 3pm

Sheffield United vs Millwall, 3pm

Southampton vs Stoke, 3pm

West Brom vs Portsmouth, 3pm

Wrexham vs Sheffield Wednesday, 3pm

