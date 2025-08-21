Patrick Bauer | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Ex-PNE and Charlton Athletic defender signs for League One club

Patrick Bauer has secured his next move after leaving Preston North End.

The German has been training at the PFA’s pre-season training camp throughout the summer - which is for all free agents. Bauer has now put pen-to-paper on a one-year contract with AFC Wimbledon, who won promotion to League One via the play-offs last season.

Bauer joined PNE in the summer of 2019 from Charlton Athletic, on a free. He went on to make 105 appearances for the Lilywhites, scoring seven goals. The German left Preston along with Freddie Woodman, Ryan Ledson, Emil Riis, Ched Evans, Kian Best and Kian Taylor this summer.

On joining AFC Wimbledon, he said: "I'm really happy to be here, it's been a while since I've played in London and I can't wait to get going, meet the players and the staff."

The move sees Bauer return to the capital and also reunite with former Addicks team mate, Johnnie Jackson. The Plough Lane club are 14th in League One after four games, having won two and lost two.

Jackson said: “Patrick brings us some real quality and experience in the backline. He can play anywhere across the back three positions. He’s played in the Championship and gained promotion in League One.

“He’s someone that I know well having played with and later coached him. He comes to us fit straight off working with the PFA. He’s ready to go and realty excited for the challenge ahead with Wimbledon.”

Director of Football, Craig Cope, added: “We’re delighted to bring in a player of Patrick’s calibre and experience. He’s really going to help our group to progress in League One and we’re really excited to have him here.”