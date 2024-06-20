Nicolas Gonzalez | Getty Images

The Italian club are coming to Deepdale in pre-season

Preston North End will take on Fiorentina in a pre-season friendly at Deepdale.

Lilywhites director Peter Ridsdale confirmed to the Lancashire Post this week that a ‘big friendly’ had been sorted, on home soil. And that has now been confirmed as last season’s UEFA Conference League finalists, who finished 8th in Serie A.

PNE will host I Viola on Saturday, 27 July for a 3pm kick-off. Ticket information, for Preston’s sixth fixture of the summer, will be released in due course. The Fiorentina clash is one of two home friendlies for Ryan Lowe’s side, with Everton coming to Deepdale the Saturday after.

Fiorentina appointed a new manager earlier this month, with former Monza coach Raffaele Palladino replacing Vincenzo Italiano. Nicolas Gonzales is one of the club’s stand out players, with the Argentine forward having scored 16 goals last season.

The news went down well on ‘X’ (formerly twitter), with PNE fan @AndrewAsh316 posting: ‘Hats off to whomever pulled this one off!’. Meanwhile, @iampav said: ‘That’s class’ and @DannyGarratt reacted: ‘Very nice!’.

@kseagerharris said: ‘Will be attending my first friendly in well over a decade and @RickH1988 posted: ‘Well…..that’s actually decent!!’ @_____Macca wrote: ‘Credit where it's due, organising this is impressive’ and @JDpne23 said: ‘That’s unreal’.

Preston North End pre-season 2024/25

Friday, 12 July: PNE vs Lincoln City (Pinatar Arena, 11am)

Tuesday, 16 July: Southport vs PNE (The Big Help Stadium, 7:30pm)

Wednesday, 17 July: Bamber Bridge vs PNE (Sir Tom Finney Stadium, 7pm)

Saturday, 27 July: PNE vs Fiorentina (Deepdale, 3pm)

Tuesday, 30 July: Salford City vs PNE (Peninsula Stadium, 7:30pm)