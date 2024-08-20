Paul Heckingbottom and Stuart McCall | Michelle Adamson/National World

A busy first day as PNE manager for Paul Heckingbottom

It was straight out on to the grass at Euxton for Paul Heckingbottom, on is first day as manager of Preston North End. With everything signed on Sunday night, a busy first day was in store for the 47-year-old - who conducted his media duties and then headed out to watch the Lilywhites’ reserves take on Derby County in the Central League. On a bright but breezy afternoon, Heckingbottom watched on from the sides with assistant Stuart McCall and director Peter Ridsdale.

First team coach Peter Murphy took charge of the game, with North End lined up in a 4-1-4-1 shape - Kaine Kesler-Hayden at right back, Patrick Bauer and Kian Best in the heart of defence, Jeppe Okkels on the left wing and Milutin Osmajic leading the line. Youngsters James Pradic, Kacper Pasiek, Kian Taylor, Theo and Noah Mawene and Max Wilson also started.

It was Osmajic who had the first chance of the game - his powerful drive at goal, from the right of the box, impressively kept out by Derby shot-stopper Josh Shattell. Noah Mawene was bright down the right for Preston, but it was the visitors who took the lead after 29 minutes - when a low cross picked out Dajaune Brown, who arrived inside the box and slotted home first time. There was then injury concern for Aston Villa loan man Kesler-Hayden, but he managed to continue.

At the interval, Josh Seary, Cole McGhee, Layton Stewart and Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile were all introduced in place of Kesler-Hayden, Best, Okkels and Osmajic. Almost immediately after the restart, though, the visitors doubled their lead - as PNE failed to clear inside the box and Max Bardell lashed home into the far left corner. Both teams struggled to create anything for the remainder of the game, with few in white and blue doing much to immediately catch the new boss’ eye.

Full time score: Preston North End reserves 0-2 Derby County reserves (Brown, Bardell) PNE starting XI: Pradic; Kesler-Hayden (Seary 46’), Bauer, Best (McGhee 46’), Pasiek, Taylor, T. Mawene, N. Mawene, Wilson, Okkels (Rodriguez-Gentile 46’), Osmajic (Stewart 46’) PNE unused subs: Stowell.