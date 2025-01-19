Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been half a decade since the last time the two sides met

Preston North End take on Charlton Athletic tomorrow night in the FA Cup third round.

The winners of the tie will host Wycombe Wanderers in round four. It’s been almost five years since North End last took on the Addicks. Back in January 2020 PNE ran out 2-1 winners in a tight clash, to end a three-game losing streak at Deepdale.

PNE came from behind to win thanks to goals from Patrick Bauer and Josh Harrop, overturning the early Charlton lead provided by Andre Green. The result helped the Lilywhites move up to ninth in the table at the time.

Half a decade on, what are the Preston players from that clash up to now? Joe Stephenson takes a look for the Lancashire Post, below…

Starting XI

Declan Rudd

The North End ‘keeper that day was forced into early retirement due to a knee injury and is now back at the club he came through the ranks at, Norwich City, working as a goalkeeping coach.

Darnell Fisher

Like Rudd, Fisher was forced into retirement due to a knee injury in 2023, two years after leaving North End to sign for Middlesbrough. He has since played amateur football for South Reading FC.

Patrick Bauer

The man who netted the winner that day, Bauer is still part of the North End squad and has just recovered from an arm injury suffered against Fulham in the Carabao Cup, which came in his first PNE start in 13 months.

Patrick Bauer heads Preston North End's winner against Charlton Athletic at Deepdale | Camera Sport

Ben Davies

After leaving Deepdale to join Liverpool in a shock January transfer window deal four years ago, the defender joined Sheffield United on loan before moving to Rangers on a permanent deal in 2022. Davies now plays for Birmingham City after another loan move in the summer.

Joe Rafferty

The full-back signed for Rotherham United in the summer after being released by Portsmouth and is a regular starter for the Millers.

Alan Browne

The North End legend brought his 10-and-a-half year stay at Deepdale to an end last summer, signing for Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland. Browne’s impact has been limited however, after suffering a leg fracture back in November.

Daniel Johnson

Another midfielder with an enviable legacy at PNE, Johnson spent a year with Stoke City after leaving North End in 2023. He joined Turkish side Fatih Karagümrük last summer.

Tom Barkhuizen

The 31-year-old is enjoying his third season at Derby County but has been in and out of the side at Pride Park this season, after missing portions of the campaign through injury.

Josh Harrop

Curling home a sensational effort to equalise against Charlton, Harrop enjoyed a strong 19/20 campaign with PNE - the highlight of his four-year stay at Deepdale. Stints at Ipswich, Fleetwood, Northampton and Cheltenham followed. The midfielder has been without a club since leaving the Robins last summer.

Scott Sinclair

After leaving North End in 2022, Sinclair has played his trade at Bristol Rovers where he is now club captain. He has scored twice in 25 appearances this campaign.

Sean Maguire

After a brief spell with Coventry City and a year at Carlisle United, Maguire made an emotional return to Cork City - the club he departed seven years earlier to join PNE.

Ryan Ledson

The midfielder is still at Deepdale, playing a squad role so far this season. Manager Paul Heckingbottom addressed speculation around the player’s future last week.

Brad Potts

Another who is still at North End, Potts continues to start regularly but he has struggled with injury troubles this season.

Following his second stint with PNE, Nugent spent a brief period on loan at Tranmere Rovers before retiring from professional football.