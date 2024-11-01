PNE host Liam Manning's side at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon

Bristol City provide the next challenge in the Championship for Preston North End.

It’s back to Deepdale for the Lilywhites, who were beaten 0-3 by Arsenal in midweek. PNE’s last league outing saw them throw a three goal lead away, to draw 3-3 at Plymouth. But, Paul Heckingbottom’s side have been strong on home soil and they will be aiming to continue that form. Bristol City head into the contest unbeaten in their last seven games, sitting 11th in the table. Liam Manning’s team drew 0-0 at home to Leeds United in their previous outing.

Here is the early team news from both camps, ahead of kick-off!

Preston North End

Robbie Brady is set to miss several weeks, with ankle ligament damage. Will Keane is said to be a couple of weeks away from returning from his thigh injury - while player-coach Ched Evans is getting closer to being available, having not featured this season at all. Patrick Bauer is back running, injuring his elbow against Fulham in September and requiring surgery on it. Front man Milutin Osmajic has three more games of his suspension to serve.

Out: Brady, Keane, Evans, Bauer, Osmajic

Bristol City

Robins quartet Scott Twine, Sam Bell, Cameron Pring and Ayman Benarous all remain sidelined with respective injuries. Summer signing, Twine, has missed the last three games with a thigh injury - while Pring was ruled out for around six weeks, in mid-October. Bell suffered a serious hamstring blow in late August and Benarous has been a long-term absentee, due to several injuries. Ross McCrorie is also out with a hamstring blow, while Rob Atkinson, Haydon Roberts and Rob Dickie are back in training.

Out: Twine, Bell, McCrorie, Benarous, Pring Doubt: Dickie, Roberts, Atkinson