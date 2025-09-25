Ross McCrorie and Joe Williams of Bristol City | Getty Images

PNE host the Robins at Deepdale this weekend

Bristol City midfielder Max Bird has been ruled out of Saturday’s clash at Deepdale.

Preston North End’s next Championship clash sees them host the Robins in a 15:00 kick-off in Lancashire. Both sides have picked up 11 points from their first six matches of the campaign, with Saturday set to see Emil Riis return to Deepdale for the first time since leaving this summer.

Elsewhere in Gerhard Struber’s squad, a handful of important first team players could be absent this weekend. Joe Williams, who was linked with Preston last summer but ended up signing a new contract at Ashton Gate, is definitely sidelined. He suffered ankle ligament damage in last season’s play-offs.

The other key injury situation within the Bristol City squad is defender Rob Atkinson, who spent last season on loan at Portsmouth but is now back in the Robins fold. He was forced off just 15 minutes into last weekend’s 1-3 loss to Oxford United, but Struber is giving him a chance for the trip to PNE.

Speaking pre-match on Wednesday, the Austrian said: “We do everything that he is back on the weekend. Right now he’s not involved in the training, but first of all, and this is the most important thing, everything’s good with the ligaments.

“This was a little bit of a wrong move, and in the end, the bone kiss - a special word, I hear it the first time, and I was also laughing. It was a bone kiss in the knee. I’d never heard it before, so this is a little bit of a bruise. When he can deal with the pain in a way that he can play, then it looks good for the weekend."

Struber added: "We have not super good news about Max Bird. He has again an injury on his calf and we have to look the next few days how everything will go, but right now, he’s not available on the weekend. We have to wait for one or other specialist and look a little bit deeper, but it looks at the moment not so good that he is back soon.

“I cannot say it’s exactly the same as what he had in pre-season, but at the moment, the situation looks not great and we have to be patient. He’s super frustrated. He was so close right now, and we have so many conversations the last few days about it, so the frustration is super high.”

PNE were beaten 1-3 by the Robins at Deepdale last season and drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture - on the final day of last season. North End headed to Ashton Gate at risk of relegation but went two-nil up, and a point proved enough for them to secure safety. Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom will share the latest injury news on Thursday.

