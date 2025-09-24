Emil Riis joined Bristol City this summer | Getty Images

PNE return to action on Saturday at home to Bristol City

Emil Riis will be back at Deepdale this Saturday for the first time since leaving Preston North End.

The Danish front man’s four-and-a-half year stay in Lancashire came to an end upon the expiry of his contract, and he completed a free transfer to Bristol City. Riis scored on his final appearance for PNE, coincidentally in the 2-2 final day draw at Ashton Gate.

That last strike - a headed goal to put Preston in front - took his overall North End tally to 46 goals in 186 outings. The 27-year-old has scored three goals and assisted one in his six league outings for the Robins to date.

Reflecting on the move and life at the club so far, he said recently: “It has been easy to settle in. The boys have been really good, on and off the pitch. It’s been a good start so far. I think the way the club presented the project to me, they wanted to go to the next level. They were really ambitious.

“Obviously, looking at the players on the pitch as well I felt that there was a good chance I would fit in and play well - so, it was a bit of everything. I was hoping it was going to go like this, but the Championship is hard and you’ve got to be on it every game. I am pleased to see it go this way.

“I know we’ve got the abilities to do it so it’s just doing it out there. You obviously want to get off the mark, so to finally get it in the Hull game was really pleasing for me - I was very happy. Of course, when you come into a new club you want to show off and show you can score goals.

“That is why I am here. It was a bit annoying the first couple of games, but we played well and I could see there were chances to get the goals. So, that is what was most important. They (the team) showed last year that they could be up in the play-offs, so hopefully we can do that again.”

On how easy it has been to settle in versus at other clubs, he added: “Obviously, at Preston there was a good togetherness as well. Here, all the boys have been really, really close. You can feel there is something off the pitch as well. It’s not only a work thing, they are all genuinely friends.”

