PNE played out a goalless draw against Gerhard Struber’s side on Saturday

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted a point was as much as his team deserved against Bristol City.

The Lilywhites played out a 0-0 draw with the Robins on Saturday afternoon. Milutin Osmajic failed to make a one-v-one opportunity count in the first half, while Lewis Gibson saw a first time effort saved.

On the whole, though, the away side had greater territory and efforts at goal. Anis Mehmeti slotted wide after running clean through on goal, before seeing a 95th minute effort remarkable saved by Daniel Iversen.

Post-match, Heckingbottom said: “A good point in the end. Too many times last year I was coming in here frustrated when we'd only got a point but today, we might have had more of the ball but they had more of the chances. Then, when Dan makes a big save like that at the end, yeah, pleased with the point.

“I'd be disappointed if our games aren't tightly contested but I felt they were really good without the ball, and in all dead ball restarts because they look to be really strong and break from them. That's their threat on the counter and the game was exactly as we thought; that’s where their best moments came from.

“Like I said, the save at the end from Dan, it's why we brought him here. He's been protected really, really well throughout the season so far, and still made big saves. But today, yeah, he's bailed us out today which is important. But that's what we've tried to do with the recruitment; we want to try and put quality in each position to help us.”

Heckingbottom added: “They tried to stop us playing. I felt from the first couple of minutes, they're going to let us have the ball and try and win it, then break and play to their strengths. We pressed a couple of times, we got it spot on and all they did was just give us the ball back basically - just kicked it down the line and gave us the ball back.

“When they're doing that, you sort of know how they want to hurt you which is us with the ball then, when you hit them, counter, which we were prepared for. We knew that is the big threat of theirs. But we did, listen, we had moments and the result of the game was defined by Dan in the end.

“But, we had too many moments where Lewis (Dobbin) did get away and not get the free kick for example. So, when we're playing for those moments and they're looking to stop us in that way, we need the decisions. Otherwise, our biggest threat's gone and their tactical setup's working.”

Valentin’s injury and Jebbison’s absence

The PNE boss opted to remain coy over the issue which forced Pol Valentin off the pitch with 35 minutes on the clock. He expects to have AFC Bournemouth loan man Daniel Jebbison back for the midweek trip to Hull City, after the Canada international missed out on Saturday through illness.

Heckingbottom said: “He (Valentin) was just injured. Yeah, so we'll see. When have I ever told like Hull City if he’s fit or not on Tuesday? I've never ever said anything like that. He (Jebbison) was just ill.”

On Odel Offiah’s performance after replacing Valentin, the Preston North End boss told the Lancashire Post: “I thought about bringing Andy (Vukcevic) on and putting Thierry to that side, but McCrorie has been involved in a lot of their goals arriving at the back post, in the air, so Odel is a more natural defender in those situations. Plus, he's been champing at the bit. He's had to be really patient, he's worked really hard. It's been good for him to get those minutes because he's played a lot of the game there.”

