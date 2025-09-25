30 mile charity walk finishing at Deepdale ahead of Preston North End vs Bristol City

Deepdale | Getty Images

The Away Days Walk is taking place on September 27

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 30 mile charity walk in support of St Catherine’s Hospice will finish at Deepdale this Saturday.

Organised by South Ribble Development Centre FC, the walk will begin at midnight in Leyland and pass through Chorley FC, Bolton Wanderers and Bamber Bridge FC, before finishing at Preston North End ahead of the home match against Bristol City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every SRDC team, along with coaches and committee members, will tackle the 30 mile walk. The idea was inspired by a member of the coaching staff, whose grandma received end-of-life care from St Catherine’s.

The target is £1,800 with more than £1,600 donated at the time of writing. From that total, 75% of money will go towards the Hospice, with the remaining 25% going to SRDC FC to support ‘grassroots football, equipment, and opportunities for young players’.

Your next PNE read: Bristol City missing key duo for Preston North End and sweating over fitness of defender