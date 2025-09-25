30 mile charity walk finishing at Deepdale ahead of Preston North End vs Bristol City

By George Hodgson
Published 25th Sep 2025, 09:37 BST
Deepdaleplaceholder image
Deepdale | Getty Images
The Away Days Walk is taking place on September 27

A 30 mile charity walk in support of St Catherine’s Hospice will finish at Deepdale this Saturday.

Organised by South Ribble Development Centre FC, the walk will begin at midnight in Leyland and pass through Chorley FC, Bolton Wanderers and Bamber Bridge FC, before finishing at Preston North End ahead of the home match against Bristol City.

You can donate via GoFundMe - more details here

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Every SRDC team, along with coaches and committee members, will tackle the 30 mile walk. The idea was inspired by a member of the coaching staff, whose grandma received end-of-life care from St Catherine’s.

The target is £1,800 with more than £1,600 donated at the time of writing. From that total, 75% of money will go towards the Hospice, with the remaining 25% going to SRDC FC to support ‘grassroots football, equipment, and opportunities for young players’.

Your next PNE read: Bristol City missing key duo for Preston North End and sweating over fitness of defender

Related topics:Bristol CityBolton Wanderers
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice