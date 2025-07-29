Liam Lindsay in action | Getty Images

The Lancashire derby has been picked for Sky Sports coverage

Five Preston North End fixtures have been moved for Sky Sports coverage, including the Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers.

The Lilywhites were due to host their Lancashire rivals on Saturday, 22 November in a 15:00 kick-off at Deepdale. However, the Ewood Park club will now make the short trip over to PR1 on Friday, 21 November for a 8pm encounter.

On top of that, Sheffield United at home is also a 20:00 kick off, on Friday, 24 October having been pencilled in for the Saturday. The Deepdale clash against Norwich City, on Saturday, 20 December is now a 12:30 kick off.

Two away trips are affected for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, too. Millwall away on Saturday, 8 November is a half twelve fixture now, as is Oxford United away on Saturday, 13 December.

An EFL statement read: ‘The EFL and Sky Sports have confirmed the latest broadcast selections, with 120 Sky Bet EFL fixtures set to be broadcast between 30 September 2025 to 5 January 2026.

‘Each regular League weekend fixture round will see up to 10 live EFL fixtures shown, with matches on a Saturday afternoon at 12:30 pm, as well as frequent slots on a Friday night and Sunday afternoon. There will be additional selected picks on a Thursday and Monday evening.

‘Continuing the commitment made to provide greater notice to supporters, the next batch of broadcast selections will be confirmed by 7 November - for all matches to be played between the end of the Third Round of the FA Cup and the last weekend of February 2026.’

Fixture changes in full for the Championship, League One and League Two can be viewed here via the EFL website.

