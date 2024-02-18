Here are our five talking points from Preston North End's 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers.
1. Shaky start
There were a couple of warning signs before Sam Gallagher eventually prodded the ball through to Sammie Szmodics - who was never really going to miss, given the form he's shown all season in front of goal. It was an early blow for PNE and things were made doubly difficult on 23 minutes, when Rovers again got in behind North End's relatively high line and made no mistake with the finish. The away side's plan came to fruition in those opening exchanges and Preston will reflect on it with disappointment, given the helping hand in Szmodics' strike and the ease at which Gallagher was played through by Brittain. Tired legs perhaps told but as Liam Lindsay admitted post-match, PNE should've been ready to stop the second one especially.
2. Manner of the comeback
North End's task became a lot tougher at two down, but you still never felt they were out of the game and there was never a sense of panic inside the stadium - nor on the pitch. Blackburn's defensive woes have been well documented this season and it was just a case of Preston scoring the third goal in the match. Had Rovers scored it, then that would've been a huge mountain to climb. But, PNE's heads did not drop and they kept working the ball into promising positions. Blackburn defended well for a period, but as soon as North End pulled one back the second goal felt as though it could follow pretty quickly. To go in level at half time is testament to the experience, character and also quality within Preston's team. They say form goes out of the window in derby matches, but PNE's run of results going into the game undoubtedly led to the calmness during that difficult opening spell.
3. Robbie's sweet strike
It was this kind of moment you hoped Robbie Brady could provide when PNE snapped him up 18 months ago - an experienced campaigner, with a reputation for having quality in his left foot. The Irishman must've been waiting and dreaming to deliver a strike like this for some time and there really was no better game for it. The away fans, given Brady's time at Burnley, were berating the number 11 throughout the first half. Fittingly, his fantastic hit came after stick had been hurled his way at a corner kick. Brady might not have shown his best self in a PNE shirt and criticism hasn't been in short supply, but every time he speaks there is a clear hunger to do well for the club and respect for it too. His performance against Middlesbrough would've been a big confidence boost and a first goal in Preston colours should only continue that. In Brad Potts' absence, minutes are going to keep coming Brady's way and him finding form will only help the team.
4. More faith in Stewart
With 69 minutes on the clock, PNE's boss turned to Stewart as the man to replace Will Keane. Ryan Lowe went with the number 17 over Milutin Osmajic, which represents progress for the former Liverpool man. He showed some bright signs in midweek and got more match action under his belt here. Post-match, Lowe said: "Me and Marshy were talking and I said I was going to get Layton on for Keano, who was getting tired. He has been champing at the bit and obviously needs a little bit longer, but in the last two games he is disappointed he hasn't (scored). I said to him that next time he has to go with his instinct, whatever that is. But, he's had two good chances in two good games. He is an unbelievable finisher, so once he gets that chance that's a 95 per cent chance of him hitting the target, he will definitely score. It's half chances at the moment, but he's got to try and turn them into full chances."