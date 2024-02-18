4 . More faith in Stewart

With 69 minutes on the clock, PNE's boss turned to Stewart as the man to replace Will Keane. Ryan Lowe went with the number 17 over Milutin Osmajic, which represents progress for the former Liverpool man. He showed some bright signs in midweek and got more match action under his belt here. Post-match, Lowe said: "Me and Marshy were talking and I said I was going to get Layton on for Keano, who was getting tired. He has been champing at the bit and obviously needs a little bit longer, but in the last two games he is disappointed he hasn't (scored). I said to him that next time he has to go with his instinct, whatever that is. But, he's had two good chances in two good games. He is an unbelievable finisher, so once he gets that chance that's a 95 per cent chance of him hitting the target, he will definitely score. It's half chances at the moment, but he's got to try and turn them into full chances."