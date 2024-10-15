Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE faced the Welsh side on Tuesday afternoon at Euxton.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End came from behind after surrendering a lead to win 4-2 against Wrexham in their Central League clash on Tuesday.

Peter Critchley was on target in either half to put the Lilywhites in front after Max Wilson had drawn them level. Max Purvis cancelled Critchley’s first goal and then Harry Ashfield scored from the spot for the Welsh side, but PNE recovered and further increased their advantage through Wilson again to claim the victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kian Best, Kian Taylor, and Theo Mawene, who have been in and around the first-team picture over the last year, were involved. Wrexham's starting line-up included experienced goalkeeper Mark Howard, who played for the likes of Blackpool and Sheffield United.

The 38-year-old made a good save to deny Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile who attempted to beat him with an overhead kick towards the half-hour mark. The deadlock was broken in the 35th minute when Critchley headed past the goalkeeper from Kian Best's cross.

At half-time, North End held a one goal advantage but in a manic six minutes they lost the lead. Max Purvis equalised for the Dragons in the 49th minutes and then two minutes later Harry Ashfield put them ahead from the penalty spot.

Thankfully North End didn't trail for long as captain Wilson exchanged a one-two with Troy Tarry down the right-hand flank, and scored with a low finish in the bottom corner. Critchley shortly had his second of the game as he combined with Best again to earn his fifth goal of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 15 minutes remaining, Best got his third assist of the game as his corner met the head of Wilson. No further goals came, and North End were able to celebrate their first win of the campaign.

PNE XI: Davis, Taylor, Best, Kamara (Clayton Lescott, 84), Critchley, McGhee, Tarry (Ayden Garrigan, 76), Wilson (C), Rodriguez-Gentile (Dylan Gairns, 84), Carroll (Jonny Brindle, 76) and T.Mawene.

PNE unused subs: Stowell

Yellow Cards: Carroll 41, Best 89, Critchley 90+2’

Goals: Critchley 34 & 64, Wilson 54 & 75’

Wrexham: Line-up not disclosed

Goals: Max Purvis 49, Harry Ashfield p 51’

Yellow cards: Mark Howard 69, Harry Ashfield 75’