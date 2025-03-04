Preston North End v Swansea City injury news: 6 out and 1 doubt
PNE are back in league action at Deepdale this evening, three days after Saturday’s outstanding 3-0 triumph over Lancashire rivals Burnley in the FA Cup.
The thrashing in the competition has seen Lilywhites progress to the quarter-finals for the first time since 1966 and have been rewarded with a home draw against Aston Villa.
But Paul Heckingbottom’s men must now push the exciting prospect of facing the Premier League side to one side as they welcome Swansea this evening.
North End will be looking to end a three game winless run in the league as they face the Swans, who sit two points and a place behind Preston in the table.
The South Wales side make the trip to Lancashire without a manager after Luke Williams’ sacking in February, with Alan Sheehan taking interim charge.
A win could see North End climb as high as 12th this evening as they look to get back to winning ways in the Championship.
Here’s the latest injury situation for both sides ahead of tonight’s 7.45pm kick-off.
Kristian Pedersen - out
The defender hasn’t featured for the Swans this season after undergoing a hamstring operation earlier in the campaign and his return date remains unclear.
Joe Allen - doubt
The former Welsh midfielder has missed the Swans’ previous six games due to an ankle injury but is back in contention, with interim boss Sheehan admitting Allen is in the mix for this evening’s game.
Mads Frokjaer - out
The midfielder remains absent after finishing the 1-1 draw with Millwall in February with a calf issue. Heckingbottom admitted the 25-year-old’s injury was ‘strange’ but is progressing well.
He said: “He's out running today (Monday), so that's good. He won't be available for Tuesday. I think he'll progress smoothly, but it's a really strange little injury he had in his calf so, by all accounts, we'll know when he gets to top end speed.
“Everything's been fine and they're expecting it to continue to be smooth, then just the last little bit: will he be able to play?”
Ben Whiteman - out
The skipper remains absent with an ankle injury picked up in training in January. However, the head coach has revealed the midfielder is set to return to full training later this week as he closes in on a comeback.
Jordan Storey - out
Storey has been sidelined with an ankle issue sustained against Blackburn at the end of January but Heckingbottom hopes to have the defender returning to full training next week.
Jack Whatmough - out
The defender isn’t expected to feature again for the remainder of the campaign due to a calf injury picked up against Wycombe in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Duane Holmes - out
Holmes remains sidelined due to a broken leg following a challenge from Shane Duffy in February. Heckingbottom remains positive over the 30-year-old’s potential inclusion again this season.
He said: ‘Duane, touch wood, broken legs always sound shocking but in terms of a break, it's probably as straightforward as we could have hoped for so yeah, I'd expect Duane back.’
