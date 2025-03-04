Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom could tweak things for this evening’s Championship clash at home to Swansea City.

The Lilywhites put in a huge shift to beat Burnley 3-0 in last weekend’s FA Cup fifth round tie. Wholesale changes are not anticipated against the Swans, but the Preston boss has a few areas where he could freshen up the team.

Watford loan man Ryan Porteous was cup tied against the Clarets so he looks a good shout to return to the XI. Fellow loanees Sam Greenwood and Jayden Meghoma were only substitutes and could also be brought back in, along with front man Emil Riis.

Captain Ben Whiteman is expected back in full training this week but will remain sidelined for this one. The same goes for defensive pair Jack Whatmough and Jordan Storey, as well as midfield duo Duane Holmes and Mads Frokjaer.

On the visit of the Swans, Heckingbottom said: “Obviously, a big change in style and things when they played Blackburn. So we're just going off one game, really. They were 4-4-2, aggressive without the ball against the 4-4-2, so it's pretty straightforward. Really good on transition and they only took one goal kick short. So lots of significant, conscious changes to try and get the win.

“And that's our only thing we can go off. So I think, for me, it's one of those games again - we've seemed to play a lot of teams who have just changed the manager. Also, in and around the window when people change personnel and things; we just focus on ourselves and our performance. The challenge for us is to go and deliver the same type of performance and almost forget who we're up against.”