Preston North End v QPR early team and injury news as 12 out and 1 doubt

PNE are back in action this afternoon as they welcome QPR.

The Lilywhites return to Deepdale for the Good Friday contest, looking to get back to winning ways after four league games without maximum points.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men fell to a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United last time out, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden netting his second goal in three games. In fact, North End’s last league triumph came against Portsmouth before the international break.

PNE now sit 16th in the table on 50 points, with four games remaining. Meanwhile, Marti Cifuentes’ side have lost just two of their last six games - including recent draws to Leeds United and Bristol City.

Preston go into the game unbeaten at home in the Championship since the start of November, currently enjoying a run of 14 games without tasting defeat at Deepdale.

With Heckingbottom’s men aiming to continue their impressive run on home soil, here’s the latest team and injury news from both camps.

Preston team news

Ali McCann - Out

The influential midfielder has been out since early March when he picked up a calf issue against Swansea City. Heckingbottom confirmed before the Leeds United defeat that a return to the side won’t be likely for McCann before the end of the season.

Freddie Woodman - Out

Another season-ending injury, this time for North End’s number one Woodman. The Lilywhites’ goalkeeper sustained an ankle issue while doing gym work during the international break, forcing him to miss the rest of the campaign.

Jack Whatmough - Out

Whatmough is yet another member of Heckingbottom’s squad set to be sidelined for the final four games of the season as he continues his recovery from a calf problem. The centre-back has been out since early February after sustaining the issue against Wycombe in the FA Cup.

Brad Potts - Out

Heckingbottom confirmed the midfielder was likely to feature again this season prior to the Leeds game, despite missing the past six games with a hamstring problem. However, Potts has since suffered a ‘little setback’ in his recovery according the boss.

Bradd Potts has suffered a 'little setback' in his recovery from a hamstring injury. | Getty Images

Ryan Ledson - Out

The Lancashire Post understands Ledson is set to depart Deepdale this summer after nearly seven years at the club. The midfielder missed the defeat to Leeds last time out due to a hamstring issue but is expected to feature again for PNE before the season’s close.

QPR team news

Steve Cook - Out

The experienced defender is set to miss the trip to Deepdale after struggling with a foot injury which was first sustained in the reverse fixture against PNE in December. Cook has missed four games due to the issue, with Cifuentes unsure whether the 33-year-old will feature again this season.

Harvey Vale - Out

The 21-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the R’s since his January arrival from Chelsea. A back issue has kept the young talent sidelined but there is hope he could feature before the end of the campaign.

Kenneth Paal - Out

The left-back was seen clutching his hamstring during the draw with Oxford United earlier in the month and subsequently missed the 1-1 draw with Bristol City last week. It is unclear if he’s fit to make the journey to Lancashire today.

Sam Field - Out

An ankle issue kept Field sidelined for last weekend’s draw against Bristol City. Another who is set to miss this afternoon’s fixture.

Alfie Lloyd - Out

The striker sustained a groin injury against Cardiff earlier this month but a return date has yet to be pencilled in.

Zan Celar - Out

Celar hasn’t been seen since December through injury. The club have confirmed in an update last week that the midfielder is continuing his recovery and is into his fourth week of pitch-work rehabilitation.

Jake Clarke-Salter - Out

The defender has been absent since January due to a hip injury sustained in training and required surgery. A return to the squad before the end of the season could be a possibilty.

Illias Chair - Doubt

Cifuentes confirmed Chair has returned to full training and is progressing well ahead of a comeback from a hamstring problem. The striker will be assessed ahead of the trip to Deepdale.

