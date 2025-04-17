Preston North End return to home soil on Good Friday as they host Queens Park Rangers.

The Lilywhites are looking to get back to winning ways with just two points picked up from the four games played, after the international break. Paul Heckingbottom’s side drew with Stoke and Cardiff while losing to Derby and Leeds.

It is one win in the last 11 Championship games for PNE, who have four matches left as they aim to finish the season as strongly as possible. They head into the Rs clash sitting 16th in the table, one point and place behind Marti Cifuentes’ men.

Heckingbottom will provide the latest team news in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, but it expected to remain without Freddie Woodman, Jack Whatmough, Brad Potts, Ali McCann and Ryan Ledson - all of whom were absent at Elland Road last time out.