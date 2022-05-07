Preston North End v Middlesbrough confirmed line-ups: Bambo Diaby starts and Paul Huntington is named on the bench

Bambo Diaby replaced Patrick Bauer at the heart of the defence, just as he did at half-time of last week’s 3-1 win at Barnsley.

The big team news was on the bench, with Paul Huntington named among the substitutes as he prepared to say farewell to PNE.

Huntington is leaving in the summer at the end of his contract following 10 years service to North End.

PNE boss Lowe had vowed to try to get him on to the pitch later in the game to say a proper goodbye to the Preston faithful.

Joining Huntington the bench is Ryan Ledson, the midfielder having made a quicker than expected recovery after clean-out keyhole surgery on his knee.

Ched Evans returns as a substitute after missing the last two games with a toe injury.

Preston North End defender Bambo Diaby

There was a seat again on the bench for teenager Mikey O’Neill but Scott Sinclair didn’t make the matchday squad.

It’s expected that Daniel Johnson will play at left wing-back after his two goals at Barnsley in that role.

However, there is the option of switching Ali McCann there should the need arise.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Diaby, Lindsay, Whiteman, Potts, Browne, McCann, Johnson, Archer, Riis. Subs: Ripley, Cunningham, Evans, Ledson, Huntington, Maguire, O’Neill.

Middlesbrough: Daniels, Dijksteel, Fry, McNair, Tavernier, Howson, Crooks, McGree, Jones, Sporer, Watmore. Subs: Lumley, Peltier, Bamba, Connolly, Bola, Coburn, Balogun.