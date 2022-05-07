Preston North End midfielder back after surgery as Ryan Lowe runs the rule over three youngsters in training

Ledson made a surprise return to full training on Wednesday following a knee operation and could make the squad against Middlesbrough at Deepdale today (12.30pm).
The 24-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the season when he had clear-out keyhole surgery on his right knee in March.
However, he’s made very good progress in his rehabilitation and has put himself in contention for the final-day fixture.
PNE manager Lowe said: “Ryan has been champing at the bit to get on the pitch and be in the squad.
"A couple of years ago he played a lot of games and was the player of the year here. I want to get that Ryan Ledson back, the one who performs well on a weekly basis.
"He performed well enough when he was in the team after I came in but I could see he wasn’t 100% right.
"Ryan was doing what any player does when a new manager comes in, he wanted to show what he could do. He was limited though, so I took things out of his hands and we sent him to see the surgeon to get the clear-out of his knee done.
"He says he now gets out of bed in a morning in no pain, he used to be getting up with lots of pain.
“Seeing a proper Ryan Ledson who is 100% fit and not 90% fit, will be great.”
Ledson and his first-team colleagues had the company of three of the club’s youngsters for training on Thursday and Friday.
Second-year scholars Dana Amaral and Aaron Bennett together with first-year pro Lewis Coulton, were called to Euxton as part of Lowe’s planning for next season.
Holding midfielder Amaral has caught the eye in the reserves and youth-team, likewise Bennett who has already been offered a professional deal.
Coulton training with the squad could well be a signal that PNE are going to take up the option of a 12-month extension on the left wing-back’s contract.
The 19-year-old recently had a loan spell with Warrington Town and before that at Bamber Bridge.