Preston North End v Hull City injury news as 6 out and 2 doubts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Lilywhites take on the Tigers in the Sky Bet Championship on Thursday.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End play in front of their own supporters on Boxing Day as they host Hull City in the EFL Championship.

The Tigers won their first game in 13 attempts as Ruben Selles tasted his first victory as manager after defeating Swansea City at the weekend. The Lilywhites suffered a defeat to QPR at the weekend despite taking the lead through Milutin Osmajic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the table now locked in for Christmas, North End find themselves in 18th, a whole five points above the relegation zone. Four places separate PNE and 21st-placed Hull. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of Boxing Day.

Preston North End centre-back Liam Lindsay won’t be available over Christmas. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Preston North End team news

Liam Lindsay won’t play a game for the remainder of the year after picking up his second red card of the campaign. He will serve a two-game suspension after picking up two yellow cards in the defeat to QPR at the weekend.

Andrew Hughes didn’t make the match-day squad for the third game in a row. He was said to be available at the weekend with a full squad to choose from but played no part in the action down in West London.

Asked about whether the Welshman was just not quite ready to return, Heckingbottom responded by saying: “He trained again yesterday. He got through it but we don't do much on a Friday and he was still feeling it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, we were still aware of it and made the call for him to stay away - so we can get him right and get him ready for Boxing Day."

Jack Whatmough is a potential doubt having been forced off just before the hour mark. Duane Holmes replaced the defender and Heckingbottom admitted he was ‘struggling’. Preston will now have to assess Whatmough and hope that he was taken off just as a precautionary measure and that

Out: Liam Lindsay. Doubt: Jack Whatmough and Andrew Hughes

Liam Millar was previously at Preston North End. The Hull City winger is out for the season with an ACL injury, after he sustained it in October against Burnley. | Getty Images

Hull City team news

Influential midfielder Kasey Palmer could be out for up to two months. It was hoped he could come through training last week but scans revealed that he picked up an ankle injury which will have him sidelined for between six to eight weeks.

At the end of October, Liam Millar suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury). The Canadian international will be out for the remainder of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few weeks after losing Liam Millar, Hull were rocked by another season ending injury in the form of Mohamed Belloumi. Belloumi suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury too.

Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has an ankle injury and is expected back in the New Year. He damaged his ankle during a training session back in October, putting him out for three months.

In early November, Oscar Zambrano was given a suspension for breaching anti-doping rules. The club continue to support Zambrano during the ban, and they will hope to appeal against it. He's said to be prohibited from playing football for 16 months, and whilst they intend to bring that down, it's likely his season is over.

Out: Carl Rushworth, Oscar Zambrano, Kasey Palmer, Liam Millar and Mohamed Belloumi