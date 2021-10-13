Preston North End v Derby County ticket price is cut to £5 to honour the memory of Trevor Hemmings

The Lilywhites owner passed away on Monday, aged 86, and North End have asked as many fans as possible to attend Saturday's game in honour of him.

Tickets for the game will be £5 - including for Derby fans - with all gate receipts donated to charities supported by Hemmings.

Those supporters who have already purchased tickets have the option to leave their money in, with the full amount donated to charity, or they can opt for a cash refund of the difference in price of ticket they had paid for.

Refund requests must be made before the day of the game.

North End said: "Following the sad passing of our owner Mr Trevor Hemmings on Monday evening, the club would like as many supporters as possible to join us at Deepdale on Saturday to celebrate his life and show their appreciation for his incredible leadership of the football club.

"Tickets for the game against Derby County will ne be priced at just £5 for all, to allow as many supporters as possible to attend and show their thanks."

The statement continued: "For clarification this fixture will still remain a part of the three for two ticket bundle deal, and therefore supporters who purchased this bundle will be unaffected.

Trevor Hemmings

"Everyone at the club are eternally grateful to Mr Hemmings for his long term support and dedication to the football club, and we hope to see as many supporters as possible join us to celebrate his life and legacy."