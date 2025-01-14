Preston North End v Charlton Athletic injury and team news as 5 out and 1 doubt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lilywhites and the Addicks meet in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

Preston North End and Charlton Athletic meet at Deepdale on Tuesday, January 14, in a re-arranged FA Cup third round tie.

The two sides were meant to meet on Saturday, but the pitch was frozen and was swiftly re-arranged. Both sides were involved in the fourth round draw and know that should they win they will host League One promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers.

It's far from ideal, as North End will have less rest for their game against Luton Town at the weekend. Here's the latest injury and team news.

Jordan Storey is doubtful. | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Preston North End team news

Preston North End will be hoping that with the fixture being played later than initially scheduled, that Jordan Storey will have recovered in time to play.

He's been dealing with a bout of illness, and has been playing through the last few games with a bug. Jack Whatmough has been feeling unwell recently too, however it is hoped that the pair could be in contention. Whatmough has since recovered and is feeling better, but Storey is feeling under the weather.

Speaking to the Evening Post last week, Paul Heckingbottom said: “Jack's fine. Jack's over it, but Jordan's been knocked back a little bit. But he'll be fine, he'll be trained (Friday). Well, we're expecting (him to). So apart from that, everyone's fit and well.

Brad Potts and Robbie Brady are unlikely to recover in time, but it is hoped the pair could return to training this week. Potts has been missing for the last three matches with a knee injury sustained against Hull City on Boxing Day.

Republic of Ireland international Brady has missed a game more due to a cracked rib suffered against QPR. “I hope to have them back next week,” said Heckingbottom. “There can be setbacks, but they're progressing well, like I say. They're not serious injuries. We just get them back when they're ready.”

Lewis Gibson is in line to make his debut for his new club. A fee in excess of £1.5million was paid to Plymouth Argyle to secure his services, and he could make his bow in front of the Deepdale faithful on Tuesday.

Out: Brad Potts and Robbie Brady. Doubt: Jordan Storey.

Charlton Athletic team news

Kayne Ramsay participated in training last week. The 24-year-old has been sidelined since mid-October, but won't come in to contention until the end of the month.

Speaking to the official club website, Nathan Jones said: "“We want our good players to be back in the side and Kayne is one of those, so we want him back as soon as possible.

"It’s been a tough ride for him since he came in, getting injured in the first game, but that can happen.

“He got one of them innocuous injuries that was relatively serious. Praise the lord it wasn’t as serious as it could have been, and hopefully by the end of the month we'll have him back and firing.”

Chuks Aneke had a cameo off the bench in Charlton's last match. It was his first league match since early October, and he could come in to the manager’s thinking for Tuesday.

Aaron Henry was due to spend the season on loan at Rochdale. He suffered an injury, breaking his foot and won't be able to play. Dan Potts has been limited to three appearances this season, with his last outing coming in mid-December. He is out of contract at the end of the month, but it's an 'ongoing' situation.

Out: Aaron Henry and Kayne Ramsey.